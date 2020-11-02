FARM Supports Net Zero Initiative on National Farmers Day

November 2, 2020

The dairy industry celebrated National Farmers Day with the Oct. 12 announcement of the 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals and the Net Zero Initiative goals, developed by a coalition of dairy industry stakeholders including NMPF and FARM and seek to position U.S. dairy as an environmental solution, are as follows:

According to a life cycle assessment for fluid milk commissioned in 2007, U.S. dairy contributes only 2% of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Coupled with a rigorous and third-party reviewed materiality assessment, the industry prioritized the most pressing areas of environmental sustainability as the foundation for the 2050 goals:

Become carbon neutral or better Optimize water use while maximizing recycling Improve water quality by optimizing utilization of manure and nutrients

Dairy Management Inc. led the industry mobilization touting the goals while celebrating farmers through earned and paid media including a spot with FOX, full-page ads in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and partnerships with key trade publications that collectively garnered more than 5 million in potential total reach.