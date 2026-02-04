FARM Shares Animal Care Program Insights

FARM Animal Care, in partnership with ACER Consulting, released two reports in January related to program development and on-farm practices. The program continues to identify areas for advancing animal welfare centered on science and best practices.

The Animal Care Version 4.0 Data Highlights summarizes the characteristics of participating herds, presents performance measures on each Animal Care Program standard under Version 4.0, and highlights key strengths and areas for improvement.

Version 4.0 affirmed the program area’s commitment with clearer requirements, mandatory documentation, expanded animal-based measures and structured corrective action plans to improve consistency and accountability.

The Animal Care Program is now administering Version 5 standards and guidelines after FARM extended the Version 4 cycle due to COVID-19. Version 5 will be in effect through January 2028. FARM revises Animal Care standards every three years.

The Animal Care Stakeholder Survey was conducted to inform early discussions related to the development of Version 2028. The survey launched last July and was available for seven weeks, capturing 557 usable responses.

The NMPF Animal Health and Wellbeing Committee, the FARM Animal Care Task Force and Farmer Advisory Council reviewed initial survey results. The summary findings will be considered alongside committee review, scientific input, and additional engagement as the version cycle is developed. This survey supports informed discussion and decision-making and is not a standalone directive for program changes.

To stay up-to-date on Version 2028 development, visit the FARM website.