FARM Receives PAACO Certification

June 2, 2021

The Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization (PAACO) in May certified the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Animal Care Program as an approved animal welfare audit. PAACO provides training and certification credentials for auditors and audits in the United States.

To receive PAACO certification, the FARM Program went through a thorough review process of its Animal Care Version 4 standards, resources, and evaluator training materials. The review ensured that the FARM Program evaluation is consistent in its approach to livestock animal welfare and is committed to continuous improvement.

FARM staff will also begin assisting in the facilitation of PAACO dairy auditor trainings. PAACO auditor certifications provides professional development opportunities for those looking to grow their animal welfare evaluating skillset and extend their knowledge.

