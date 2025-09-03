National Dairy FARM Program:

FARM Program Strengthens Farmer Input

September 3, 2025

Updated governance structure to enhance farmer input

Developed training and resource materials to support farmers

Released the Animal Care Version 2028 Stakeholder Survey

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program has spent the year so far reinforcing farmer voices through improved governance, engaging across dairy to shape FARM’s future.

FARM kicked off the year by welcoming Meggan Hain, DVM, as Chief Veterinary Officer. The new position leads NMPF’s efforts to advance animal welfare standards, support dairy producers and promote science-based best practices industrywide. Hain adds robust veterinary perspective to the team.

FARM held a two-day in-person training in May to teach evaluators how to help farmers develop an enhanced biosecurity plan, with the lessons of the H5N1 avian influenza outbreak still fresh.

This training was supported by a cooperative agreement with USDA National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Plan (NADPRP). The agreement supports expanding the resources available through the FARM Biosecurity program, such as additions to the current online biosecurity training module, which helps teaches the basics of developing an enhanced biosecurity plan, and a second in-person training in Washington this October.

FARM Environmental Stewardship also released new training and resources to aid in implementing FARM ES Version 3. FARM ES created the Version 3 User Guide and Prep Guide to prepare farmers for on-farm evaluations.

FARM in March opened nominations for its Animal Care, Environmental Stewardship and Workforce Development Task Forces, receiving more than 60 total nominations across the three. After review from the FARM Farmer Advisory Council and NMPF Executive Committee, NMPF’s Board of Directors voted in the proposed slate on June 9, with 13 newly seated members. FARM proposed revisions to existing governance to better represent farmer voices during NMPF’s June Board of Directors meeting. The Board voted to restructure current Animal Care reviews, as NMPF’s Animal Health & Wellbeing Committee sets priorities for the FARM Animal Care Task Force and FARM Farmer Advisory Council ahead of the initial review.

FARM has taken the same nomination approach for its FARM Farmer Advisory Council, trying to create a collective, diverse group of farmer representatives. The council provides knowledge and input on farming practices and touts the FARM Program to its fellow producers and assures that farmer insights inform FARM workstreams. Nominations are open via the online form through Sept. 15.