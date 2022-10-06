FARM Program Seeks Comments for Animal Care Version 5 Revisions

October 6, 2022

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program launched its open comment survey Sept. 12 for the FARM Animal Care Program’s drafted Version 5 standards updates. All dairy industry stakeholders (farmers, allied industry, customers, etc.) are invited to provide comments, feedback and concerns related to the proposed revised standards until Oct. 28.

Click here to view the proposed standard updates and provide comments.

The FARM Animal Care Program standards are revised every three years to reflect the most current science and best management practices within the dairy industry. Standards, rationale, and accountability measures are reviewed and revised by the FARM Animal Care Task Force and NMPF Animal Health and Well-Being Committee, with input from industry stakeholder groups including farmers, animal scientists, veterinarians and allied industry. The NMPF Board of Directors provides final approval on version standards.

FARM Animal Care Version 5 is currently under development and, once approved, will take effect July 1, 2024, for a three-year cycle.