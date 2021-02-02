FARM Program Increases Digital Engagement

February 2, 2021

As part of its digital growth and engagement, the National Dairy FARM Program has developed a webpage tailored to the needs of dairy farmers. The page includes resources, FAQs, and farmer-specific details about each program area, and was designed as an evolving collection of everything a farmer may need regarding FARM.

Also, after a successful relaunch of the digital Farmer Focus series in 2020, FARM and NMPF will continue to profile farmers on a monthly basis through the coming year. In January, Josh Sauter from Cannon Falls, MN shared his secret to resilience and talked about how he and his family have managed challenges in the past, unpredictability in the present, and opportunities in the future.

FARM also saw increased attendance at virtual events and online engagements. More than 100 attendees participated in the most-attended Evaluator H Engagement Hour and during the bi-monthly Quick Convos, views peaked at 300.