FARM Program Hosts 2024 Evaluator Conference

August 1, 2024

With FARM Animal Care and Workforce Development updates now in effect, the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program gathered program Evaluators to connect, learn about recent program updates and hear from allied industry subject matter experts at its annual Evaluator Conference, held this year July 22-24 in Lexington, KY.

This was the first in-person evaluator conference since 2021, with 50 evaluators and 29 member organizations represented.

Attendees heard from industry professionals on topics surrounding the Animal Care, Environmental Stewardship, Antibiotic Stewardship, Biosecurity and Workforce Development program areas, with Animal Care Version 5 and Workforce Development Version 2 launched July 1. President & CEO of the Animal Agriculture Alliance, Hannah Thompson-Weeman, discussed animal welfare trends in state legislatures to kick off the first session for Day 1 of the conference. Participants also heard from American Farm Bureau Federation’s Bailey Corwine on Farm State of Mind, a look into mental health and wellbeing resources for farmers and agricultural workers.

Alltech, which sponsored the conference, welcomed attendees to an evening reception at the Town Branch Distillery to close out the first day. During the reception, Alltech gave a sneak preview of its latest documentary “A World without Cows”, which examines the real economic and environmental impact of cows on our world.

Participants the next day heard from Alltech’s Agolin and Carbon lead Martha Baker on understanding carbon markets and its on-farm applications. Attendees also participated in a townhall discussion surrounding FARM Program’s resources and evaluation system. This was an opportunity for participants to provide feedback and suggestions on current program implementation. To close the conference, attendees enjoyed optional tours at Ridge Mill Farm and Alltech Headquarters.

Evaluator trainings will continue through 2024 as program participants prepare for evaluations under these new versions.