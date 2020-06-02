FARM Program Evaluator Conference Goes Virtual

June 2, 2020

The Fourth annual FARM Evaluator Conference will go virtual this year, unfolding in two sessions on July 21st and 22nd.

The FARM team is excited to provide this opportunity, which will allow more evaluators to participate from across the country. Focused over the years on professional development and networking, this year’s conference will include NMPF Communications Team members, Alan Bjerga and Theresa Sweeney-Murphy, to lead the group in media training.

Additionally, a panel featuring the veterinarian community, extension and beef industries will share their success in broad producer and stakeholder engagement related to the FARM Program. Other topics will include creating a positive on-farm culture, updates on the dairy industry’s sustainability initiatives and key areas that continue to give evaluators valuable expertise to share with their producers.

Cooperative management and staff that are not FARM evaluators who are interested in attending can email dairyfarm@nmpf.org to register for the event.