FARM Program Breaks Down Biosecurity Planning

April 1, 2026

The National Dairy FARM Program equipped farmers with the knowledge and resources to prepare for potential outbreaks during its session, “Where to Start: Building an Enhanced Biosecurity Plan” presented March 18 at the Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls, SD.

FARM Biosecurity lead Miquela Hanselman, in partnership with Preventalytics owner Dr. Danelle Bickett-Weddle, instructed producers on how to identify risks specific to their herd.

FARM Biosecurity can help producers take the first steps towards developing an enhanced biosecurity plan:

Step one: Address movement risks, such as animals, supply deliveries and personnel.

Step two: Complete a self-assessment that includes questions regarding animal health and disease monitoring, animal movements and contacts, vehicles and equipment, personnel and establishing a line of separation. This delineates a point of entry on farms and can help control on-farm movements. Each of these areas corresponds to the enhanced biosecurity plan.

Step three: Create a daily biosecurity plan specific to your operation and gather essential information such as Premises IDs and emergency contacts for the farm.

FARM also connected with the broader dairy community throughout the week, sharing free resources and talking to consumers about the great work that happens on dairy farms daily.

The FARM Program remains at the forefront of on-farm social responsibility initiatives, advancing U.S. dairy’s mission of continuous improvement through industry outreach and education.