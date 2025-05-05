National Association of Farm Broadcasters:

FARM Program Boosts Biosecurity

May 5, 2025

Good biosecurity plans are more vital than ever to keep foreign animal diseases out of the nation’s livestock. NMPF Director of Regulatory Affairs Miquela Hanselman shared updates on the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program’s Biosecurity program area. FARM held its first live training April 30-May 1 to educate cooperative field staff and state officials on best management practices for on-farm biosecurity. “With this training, we’re just trying to get more people trained to be able to put those plans together for farmers so that we’re ready should an outbreak ever occur,” Hanselman said.