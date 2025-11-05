FARM Participates in Global Animal Health Conversations

November 5, 2025

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program discussed shared challenges and opportunities as it co-led a roundtable session comprised of international animal care programs as a precursor to the International Dairy Federation’s 2025 World Dairy Summit in Santiago, Chile.

The roundtable, which began at the summit held in Chicago in 2023, provides a valuable avenue for information sharing and alignment among animal care programs such as FARM.

“The FARM Program advances its mission of continuous improvement by interacting with the dairy industry at a global scale,” Jamie Jonker, NMPF chief science officer, said. “Being recognized as a leader in animal welfare through the Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization and the International Organization for Standardization, it’s essential to bring our voice to the table and understand the latest science and technology that’s impacting the industry.”

FARM had the opportunity during the summit to join global industry leaders in sharing experiences and recommendations to shape the future of the dairy sector. The summit’s theme “Nourishing a Sustainable World” highlights key factors emerging in the industry, from sustainable practices to technology, market trends and animal health.

NMPF’s Jamie Jonker and Meggan Hain participated in sessions on topics such as meeting the growing global demand for milk as a great source of protein, working as an industry to adapt to a rapidly changing climate and the importance of engaging the industry in policy and standard discussions.

As science and best practices evolve, the FARM Program’s goal is to continue showing customers and consumers that the U.S. dairy industry is holding itself to the highest standards.

Currently, the program has begun the process of developing its Animal Care Version 2028 program cycle. The NMPF Animal Health and Wellbeing Committee met earlier last month to establish priorities for the FARM Animal Care Task Force to consider during its initial review process. The task force will meet in person this fall with the FARM Farmer Advisory Council during next week’s Joint Annual Meeting.