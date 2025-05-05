FARM Opens Registration for Annual Evaluator Conference

May 5, 2025

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program is hosting its annual FARM Evaluator Conference July 14-16 at the Oneida Casino & Hotel in Green Bay, WI.

The two-day conference is filled with industry speakers, program area deep dives and provides networking opportunities for FARM Program evaluators.

FARM evaluators are individuals trained and certified to conduct second-party Animal Care, Environmental Stewardship and Workforce Development evaluations on behalf of FARM participants. Evaluators work alongside dairy producers to identify strengths and outline areas for improvement in all program areas.

Please reach out to dairyfarm@nmpf.org for questions about the event or for information about sponsorship opportunities.