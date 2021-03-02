FARM Offers Trainings, Reviews 2020

March 2, 2021

Two training opportunities will be available to FARM WFD Program Participant evaluators in March and April.

FARM staff and ACER Consulting, FARM’s training provider, piloted the training with a group of FARM evaluators and subject matter experts in January. Feedback from the pilot was instrumental in refining the content and curriculum. The trainings equip evaluators to conduct WFD evaluations for Version 1.0 of the program. The first of these trainings will be held virtually on March 10th and 11th. A second training session will be held April 14 and 15. The separate trainings are limited to 20 individuals per training. Interested FARM evaluators can register for the March training here and the April training here.

The launching of Version 1.0 of FARM WFD was one of many FARM achievements captured in the annual FARM Year in Review, released in February. The overview details the resources developed across all program areas anddetails how aspects of FARM were brought into a fully virtual environment. Events like the annual Evaluator Conference, monthly Evaluator Engagement Hours and the program’s Quick Convos series gave FARM staff the ability to connect with all stakeholders and provided relevant and sought-after information as 2020 presented unrivaled challenges in providing on-farm social responsibility assurances.

2020 also saw FARM Animal Care Version 4 go into effect supporting closer farmer-veterinarian relationships, requiring continuing education for all employees and adding a new standard for pain management when disbudding animals. FARM also launched Version 2 of the Environmental Stewardship program which includes updated crop emissions factors, a breakdown of greenhouse gas emissions by gas type, a metric on the use of nutrient management plans, and the ability to capture the benefits of solid-liquid separation, and solar and wind energy.