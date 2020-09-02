FARM Events Include Recertification, Virtual Field Day

September 2, 2020

The National Dairy FARM Program hosted training and recertification for evaluators and trainers in August and also interacted with stakeholders at a virtual field day, creatively continuing its mission of farmer service online.

The training took place on August 17-19 over four virtual sessions. The agenda began with a trainer session covering best practices, key training competencies and facilitation guidance, then moved on to the four evaluator segments: the FARM program itself, how best to communicate while administering an evaluation, a technical review, and animal observation calibration practice. Participants then reviewed material and took the final exam required for recertification. The virtual recertification gave FARM trainers and evaluators a comprehensive learning experience and an opportunity to stay current on their evaluator status.

FARM also participated as an exhibitor in the inaugural virtual Farm Journal Field Days, Aug. 25-27. Farmers viewed and interacted with on-screen trade show “booths” and interacted with sponsor organizations on the online platform. Visitors to the FARM booth watched videos, learned about program areas and asked FARM staff questions.

The event featured keynote speakers Eric Snodgrass, Principal Atmospheric Scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions; David Kohl, Professor Emeritus of Agricultural Finance and Small Business Management and Entrepreneurship in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at Virginia Tech; and Gian Paul Gonzalez, Motivational Speaker, Founder and Director of Hope + Future Foundation.