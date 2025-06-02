FARM ES Supports Farmers, Releases Version 3 Prep Guide

June 2, 2025

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program released its FARM Environmental Stewardship Version 3 Prep Guide, helping to prepare farmers and evaluators for on-farm evaluations using the updated platform.

The Prep Guide outlines Version 3 data collection, tips for completing the evaluation and program expectations. FARM encourages farmers and evaluators to use this document when preparing for an evaluation.

Training on Version 3 topic areas are ongoing. The optional advanced manure-module training session held May 28 provided an in-depth overview of how manure management can influence ES Version 3 results.

Each of the optional, advanced training sessions is designed for evaluators who wish to better understand the data inputs, environmental footprint results, and how to run scenarios to support farmers who wish to explore continuous improvement opportunities.