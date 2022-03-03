FARM ES Launches Pilot Program for Conservation Practice Questionnaire

March 3, 2022

FARM Environmental Stewardship (ES) launched a pilot program Jan. 21 to field-test the Conservation Practice Questionnaire (CPQ). The CPQ will serve as an optional add-on questionnaire to the existing FARM ES Version 2.0 evaluation once finalized. The questionnaire covers dairy farmers’ field and dairy-level conservation practices to capture a more holistic sustainability story.

The goals of the pilot are to test the CPQ with dairies across the country and receive feedback from producers and evaluators. All producer information and feedback will be kept anonymous and used only for the continued development of the CPQ. The pilot will be completed by mid-March 2022. FARM will then refine the questionnaire based on pilot feedback.

Ten FARM ES Participants have so far signed on to pilot the CPQ, including Agri-Mark, Associated Milk Producers Inc., California Dairies Inc., Foremost Farms, Glanbia, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative, Michigan Milk Producers Association, Northwest Dairy Association, Sartori Cheese and United Dairymen of Arizona.

The final version of the CPQ will be reviewed for approval by the FARM ES Task Force as well as the NMPF Environmental Issues Committee before it is implemented as an optional tool for ES Participants.

If your organization is interested in this pilot program, please reach out to Nicole Ayache at nayache@nmpf.org.