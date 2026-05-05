FARM Builds Trust, Sets Stage for Progress

May 5, 2026

The National Dairy FARM Program advanced U.S. dairy priorities in animal care, workforce development and environmental stewardship by presenting in two sessions at the 2026 Dairy Sustainability Alliance Spring Meeting on April 29. The program also aided in a panel discussion on how FARM delivers value across the supply chain.

Dr. Meggan Hain presented in “Landscape Level Set: Care for Animals and Communities,” exploring how the dairy industry is driving progress in animal care, food safety and workforce development. The session highlighted key focus areas for the industry in 2026 and shared resources for organizations interested in improving these focus areas.

FARM hosted a second session, “Building Trust Across the Dairy Value Chain,” as it explored perspectives that showcase how FARM delivers value by supporting market access, managing reputational risk and strengthening trust in U.S. dairy customers and consumers. Panel participants included Agri-Mark dairy farmer Val Lavigne; Kristy Miron, who serves as a sustainability & animal care manager for Land O’Lakes Inc.; and Adam Wylie, director of global responsibility for Leprino Foods.

FARM’s Nicole Ayache spoke in an informational panel about evolving global expectations and what they could mean for U.S. dairy: “What Global Reporting Expectations Mean for U.S. Dairy.” The panel shared insights into the most recent developments in E.U. sustainability directives that influence how global customers approach such topics.

The meetings also provided an opportunity to speak with farmers and industry stakeholders on current challenges, emerging animal health trends and advancements in science and technology.