FARM Biosecurity Remains Leader on H5N1; First In-Person Training Approaches

April 2, 2025

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program is preparing for its first in-person FARM Enhanced Biosecurity training, with H5N1 in dairy cattle still a significant concern one year after it was first identified.

The Program has released five new guides and one-pagers in the past year that give farmers necessary tools to protect their farms. The two-day in person training, set for April 30-May 1, will provide FARM program evaluators with the opportunity to learn how to help farmers develop an enhanced biosecurity plan.

The training also provides a networking opportunity with other dairy professionals and a chance to hear from a Virginia dairy producer about the process and lessons learned from implementing a FARM Biosecurity–Enhanced plan.

This training is supported by a cooperative agreement with USDA National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Plan (NADPRP). The agreement supports expanding the resources available through the FARM Biosecurity program, such as additions to the current online module and a second in-person training set for 2026 in Washington.

For questions, please contact Miquela Hanselman, mhanselman@nmpf.org.