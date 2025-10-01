fairlife Joins NMPF Associate Membership

October 1, 2025

The National Milk Producers Federation is excited to announce that fairlife has joined as its newest associate member.

fairlife, a Chicago-based dairy company known for its ultra-filtered milk, started in 2012 from “the belief that milk – already a superfood – could be even better,” according to its website. The processor’s proprietary ultra-filtration process concentrates milk’s protein while reducing its natural sugar content. In addition to its ultra-filtered milk, fairlife’s portfolio of lactose-free, real dairy products includes: Core Power® High Protein Shakes, a sports nutrition drink to support post-workout recovery; and fairlife® nutrition plan™, a nutrition shake to support the journey to better health. NMPF looks forward to the valuable insights and contributions that fairlife will bring to the table.