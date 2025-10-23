Dairy Radio Now:

Enter to Win! Ayache Explains National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Program, Raffle

October 23, 2025

NMPF’s Nicole Ayache explains to Dairy Radio Now listeners how the National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Program supports graduate students enrolled in Master’s or Ph.D. programs who are actively pursuing dairy-related fields of research that directly benefit milk marketing cooperatives and the U.S. dairy industry at large. The scholarship is currently hosting a fundraising raffle to raise money for next year’s applicants. Use this link to enter the raffle by Nov. 12: https://go.rallyup.com/nmpf-raffle-2025/.