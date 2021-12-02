Employer COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: What to Know

December 2, 2021

On Nov. 4, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued an emergency temporary standard (ETS) requiring employers with more than 100 employees to develop, implement and enforce a COVID-19 vaccination policy. The mandate’s fate remains in question, as intense legal activity surrounding it heads toward the Supreme Court. NMPF has been engaged with federal officials throughout, protecting dairy interests as the controversial measure plays out.

To assist in compliance, OSHA has provided two templates for employers. One for employers that mandate all employees get vaccinated and the other for employers that give employees the option to get vaccinated or wear a face covering and submit weekly negative COVID-19 test results. OSHA is suggesting that employers incorporate one of these templates into their existing COVID-19 policies.

The following outlines the standard’s requirements and deadlines. OSHA has agreed not to enforce these requirements as long as the nationwide 5th Circuit Court of Appeals stay is in effect.

By Dec. 5, 2021:

Employers with 100 or more employees must:

Collect each employee’s vaccination status Require unvaccinated employees to wear masks Educate employees on and promote the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine Require employees who are COVID-19 positive to quarantine, as well as set protocols for dealing with the COVID-19 positive employees

By Jan. 4, 2022:

Employers with 100 or more employees must begin requiring testing of unvaccinated employees weekly. (Note: Employers are not required to pay for testing).