How to Read This Newsletter

September 3, 2025

August is when Washington heads out of town, with members of Congress spending the month in their districts and government officials on vacation. There’s still plenty to do — in August NMPF filed comments, surveyed farmers, supported dairy exports and encouraged dairy-related research, among other things — but August also is a month to take stock on what’s been achieved and plan next steps.

The pause also provides an opportunity to sum up some of what we have done on behalf of our members this year so far. This edition of News for Dairy Cooperatives offers a detailed recap of what we’ve been doing to serve our members and advance this industry this year. Thank you for this opportunity to serve.