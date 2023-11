Douglass, an NMPF Young Cooperator, Discusses Dairy Leadership

November 21, 2023

Sarah Douglass, a northeast Ohio dairy farmer and an NMPF Young Cooperator, talks about the crucial issues facing younger farmers and the importance of training the next generation of dairy leaders, in an interview with RFD-TV. Douglass spoke at NMPF’s annual meeting in Orlando, which features two days of programming specifically directed at younger dairy leaders.