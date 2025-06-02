DMC Margin Drops $1.13/cwt in April, Mostly on Lower Milk Price

June 2, 2025

The monthly DMC margin fell $1.13 cwt in April to $10.42/cwt of milk on a lower all-milk price.

The DMC feed cost calculation rose $0.13/cwt of milk from March to April, mostly on a higher premium alfalfa hay price, as smaller corn and soybean meal price changes were nearly offsetting on a milk equivalent basis. The all-milk price was down $1/cwt to $21/cwt.

The DMC Decision Tool on the USDA Farm Service Agency website projects the April margin as the lowest for 2025. It shows monthly margins rising steadily from there to top out at $13.92/cwt in November.