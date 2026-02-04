Dairy’s Importance Reflected in New Dietary Guidelines

February 4, 2026

A yearslong effort by NMPF to maintain dairy’s prominence in American diets and regain support for dairy products of all fat levels culminated in the Jan. 7 release of the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans by the Department of Health and Human Services and USDA.

USDA and HHS update the guidelines every five years and affect government policies in numerous ways, including school meal offerings. The latest guidelines maintain the previous recommendation of three dairy servings per day for those consuming a 2,000-calorie diet. This year’s edition explicitly endorses full-fat dairy consumption, including whole milk, which is a marked departure from previous guidelines that recommended only low- and non-fat milk.

“NMPF thanks HHS and USDA for recognizing dairy’s critical role in a healthy diet in the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, as shown by its continued recommendation of three servings of dairy for Americans, its recognition of dairy’s benefits at all fat levels, and dairy’s prominence in diverse diets,” NMPF President & CEO Gregg Doud said in a statement. “We are proud to benefit American health in fundamental ways, and we welcome the potential these guidelines hold for expanding upon dairy’s critical role in the diet.”

NMPF’s work to highlight advances in nutrition and scientific research showing the value of dairy consumption of all fat levels, including evidence that substituting higher-fat dairy for lower-fat dairy is not linked with increased risk of cardiovascular disease morbidity. The scientific review committee that makes recommendations for dietary guidelines previously acknowledged that reducing or eliminating dairy from the diet leads to undernourishment in key nutrients for millions of Americans, which is reflected in the final guidelines.

The new guidelines also include stricter limits on added sugars, stating that while no amount of added sugars or non-nutritive sweeteners is recommended or considered part of a healthy or nutritious diet, one meal should contain no more than 10 grams of added sugars. The naturally occurring sugar in milk is acknowledged as not counting towards those 10 grams; still, the new guidelines may pose a challenge for some flavored milks and dairy products, such as yogurt, as the administration signals work on a new school meals rule.

The accompanying document to the guidelines, “Daily Servings by Calorie Level,” also includes concerning language about “fortified dairy alternatives” in its definition of the “dairy” food group. Previously, the guidelines only acknowledged fortified soy as a dairy substitute.

NMPF has repeatedly emphasized that imitators do not offer the same consistent package of nutrition provided by real milk, which the scientific review committee agreed in its 2024 report. Any encouragement of plant-based alternatives when lactose-free milk is available to those who are lactose-intolerant is out of step with otherwise encouraging recommendations.

With the guidelines out, the federal government will begin applying them across federal programs.