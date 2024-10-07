Dairy Defined:

Dairy Votes Crucial in 2024 Elections

October 7, 2024

With the 2024 presidential campaign in its final stretch and the list of competitive states tightening, this much remains clear: Whichever road leads to the White House, it probably has a lot of dairy farms along the path.

Rural and farm voters are getting plenty of attention from both campaigns this time around. But through accident or historical design, the farmers who may have the most say in this year’s presidential election may be the ones milking cows.

That’s because the most hotly contested states significantly overlap with top milk-producing regions, according to a comparison of top dairy states with the states that had the closest electoral margins in 2020. Dairy is a big part of agriculture in the “blue wall” states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Minnesota is also part of the mix, and even Texas – which has become a major dairy producer in recent years – was among the 10 closest states electorally.

And that’s just looking at dairy farm numbers in those states; Georgia and Arizona both have significant dairy processing capacity, which means plenty of dairy-related jobs, extending milk’s influence beyond cliched photo opportunities in front of a barn.

With so much attention focused on the states where many of them live, what should dairy farmers and their industry allies do? It all comes down to civics and citizenship. People vote their conscience – but from a dairy perspective, here are a few thoughts that might be helpful when considering who to vote for, at all levels of federal races.

International trade is an important part of dairy, and it will only be more so in the future.

Americans deserve healthy diets, and dairy is critical to any good-faith iteration of the next Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Dairy labor demands continue to be acute and require solutions .

Fake-dairy labeling by plant-based imposters needs to end.

And finally, it sure would be nice to have a farm bill .

Voting in 2024 is as vital to dairy farmers as dairy is to a nutritious diet. To be better informed on dairy positions on important issues, visit the National Milk Producers Federation’s Policy Priorities pulldown on its home page, nmpf.org. NMPF also has a call-to-action page for people who wish to lend their voices to support dairy farmers and the broader industry on the critical issues of the moment. And subscribe to our publications (including this one) here.

Engagement is crucial, and dairy voices are especially important this year. Everyone has a part to play in making them heard. In the United States, the ballot remains the most effective expression of all. From now through Nov. 5: Choose wisely.