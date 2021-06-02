Dairy Voice Network Launches

June 2, 2021

NMPF hosted the first in its series of virtual training sessions for the Dairy Voice Network May 25. The program, which aims to help farmer leaders further develop their roles as dairy advocates, kicked off with a “Spokesperson 101: How to Lead Dairy Through a Media Minefield” training led by NMPF’s Alan Bjerga, senior vice president of communications.

The Dairy Voice Network is tasked with equipping a select group of dairy farmers with the tools necessary to communicate to the broader public about issues important to the dairy community. Participants are undergoing training through one-on-one coaching and virtual sessions on working with the media to effectively communicate dairy’s message in interviews.

The program’s 31 participants, representing 11 member cooperatives and 17 states, were nominated by their cooperatives earlier this year and reflect a diverse dairy community, with farms ranging in size from 45 to 10,000 cows. The second session, held June 1, featured a panel on subject-matter expertise from NMPF senior vice presidents Paul Bleiberg and Shawna Morris, who respectively lead NMPF government relations and trade functions, along with Chief Science Office Jamie Jonker; and an interviewing sessions and training led by Bjerga and Senior Vice President for Membership Services and Strategic Initiatives Chris Galen.