Dairy Trade Envoys Launched by NMPF, USDEC

February 2, 2021

NMPF and the U.S. Dairy Export Council kicked off a new initiative in January to equip a select group of dairy producers and cooperative/manufacturing staff with the tools necessary to enhance grassroots communication on dairy trade issues to policymakers and the media.

The Dairy Trade Envoys Class of 2021, the first of its kind, includes 28 dairy farmers and industry staff who will help educate federal and state government officials and the media on the importance of U.S. dairy exports and dairy’s stance on various trade policy issues. Undertaking in-depth seminars on the facts of dairy trade, key policy issues, barriers facing U.S. dairy exports, and communicating with the government and the media, the Envoys will expand dairy’s voice and inform sound government trade policies and programs that support U.S. dairy exports.

Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF, welcomed the Class of 2021 on Jan. 19, telling the the group it’s engaged in a “critical effort to create a chorus of voices across the country speaking in unison to provide a very strong message at every level” regarding the value of dairy exports and dairy’s needs in the trade policy sphere.