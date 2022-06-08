Dairy Supports Nomination of Doug McKalip for Chief Agricultural Negotiator

June 8, 2022

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) – representing America’s dairy farmers, exporters and manufacturers – today offered their support and praise for President Biden’s selection of Doug McKalip as the Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR).

“Expanding U.S. agricultural export opportunities requires all hands on deck,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF. “The position of USTR’s Chief Agricultural Negotiator plays a central role in driving trade policy and expanding overseas markets for dairy products. Doug is an excellent choice given his strong background in agriculture, earned while serving in numerous positions within the White House and USDA. He brings an informed perspective on how to best drive policy and support American agriculture and he will be ready to lead from day one. NMPF encourages the Senate to confirm him without delay, so that he may hit the ground running.”

“Doug has spent a lifetime in service to America’s farmers and rural communities, and we are grateful for his dedication,” said Krysta Harden, USDEC president and CEO. “He has seen firsthand how opening new markets and lowering tariffs on American dairy products have been essential to the success or our farmers, manufacturers and workers. Additional market opportunities await American dairy, as global consumers reach for our high-quality, sustainably produced products when given the chance. As Chief Agricultural Negotiator, he will have the opportunity to help us continue to grow and thrive through exports, which today account for over 17% of domestic milk production.”