DAIRY PRIDE Act Reintroduced in House

May 5, 2026

NMPF partnered with congressional allies Reps. John Joyce, R-PA, and Josh Riley, D-NY, to reintroduce the bipartisan DAIRY PRIDE Act in the House of Representatives April 21, an important step in the ongoing efforts to ensure truth in labeling for milk and dairy products.

The legislation is a companion to the bipartisan Senate bill introduced in July 2025.

“Dairy farmers have spent generations building trust in the nutritional value and quality of real dairy products; allowing imitation products to borrow that reputation risks misleading shoppers and muddying the marketplace,” NMPF President & CEO Gregg Doud said.

The Food and Drug Administration for nearly five decades has failed to enforce its own standards of identity for dairy foods, allowing plant-based imitation products to use dairy terms like “milk,” “cheese,” and “yogurt” despite being nutritionally inferior. These standards exist to promote honesty, protect consumers, and ensure that product names carry clear expectations for nutritional value. Milk and dairy foods provide a unique package of 13 essential nutrients, including calcium, potassium, and vitamin D — nutrients of public health concern that many Americans already under-consume.

DAIRY PRIDE would direct FDA to finally uphold these longstanding standards by deeming imitation products with inaccurate milk claims as misbranded. The bill also requires FDA to issue guidance within 90 days to ensure consistent, nationwide enforcement, helping consumers better understand their choices at the grocery store and restoring fairness for dairy farmers who play by the rules.

NMPF strongly supports the DAIRY PRIDE Act and thanks Reps. Joyce and Riley for their bipartisan leadership. The organization will continue engaging Congress and the Administration to push for meaningful action that protects dairy’s identity, supports public health, and ensures a level playing field for America’s dairy farm families.