News & Resources

Dairy-Price Struggles Will Worsen Before They Get Better, Darigold’s Plagerman Says

May 4, 2020

Lags in timing for milk payments have kept many dairy farmers from feeling the worst effects of the coronavirus crisis’s effects on their revenues – but that will soon change, said Leroy Plagerman, a dairy farmer in Whatcom County, in the northwest corner of Washington. One of the biggest challenges dairies face is “just the challenge of the uncertainty, and not knowing how long this is going to last, and where we end up on the other side,” said Plagerman, who also is a director of the Northwest Dairy Association, a.k.a. Darigold, in an NMPF podcast.

Still, sound finances – and faith – will help carry his family through the crisis, he said. “We know that there’s a God that’s sovereign and in control of all things, and he uses everything for His purpose,” he said. “It will work out the way it’s supposed to work out.”

To listen to the full podcast, click here. You can also find this and other NMPFs podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,  SoundCloud and Google Play. Broadcast outlets may use the MP3 file below. Please attribute information to NMPF.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
The profile image of nmpf

#CincoDeMayo celebrations will be different on #dairy farms this year, but the spirit of celebrating the hard and #essential work of everyone who helps dairy serve consumers remains. #Thank you. #dairyneverstops 15 hours ago

© 2020 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.