Dairy-Price Struggles Will Worsen Before They Get Better, Darigold’s Plagerman Says

May 4, 2020

Lags in timing for milk payments have kept many dairy farmers from feeling the worst effects of the coronavirus crisis’s effects on their revenues – but that will soon change, said Leroy Plagerman, a dairy farmer in Whatcom County, in the northwest corner of Washington. One of the biggest challenges dairies face is “just the challenge of the uncertainty, and not knowing how long this is going to last, and where we end up on the other side,” said Plagerman, who also is a director of the Northwest Dairy Association, a.k.a. Darigold, in an NMPF podcast.

Still, sound finances – and faith – will help carry his family through the crisis, he said. “We know that there’s a God that’s sovereign and in control of all things, and he uses everything for His purpose,” he said. “It will work out the way it’s supposed to work out.”

