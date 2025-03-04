Dairy Organizations Urge Intensified Negotiations to Restore Trade Flows

March 4, 2025

Leaders from the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) released the following statements today in response to retaliatory measures announced by Mexico, Canada and China.

“The President believes tariffs are necessary to address the opioid crisis in the United States. We urge Mexico and Canada to take U.S. concerns seriously,” said Gregg Doud, President and CEO of NMPF. “Mexico and Canada are valuable trading partners that American agriculture depends on, and trade with those countries is critical to the well-being of dairy farmers. Let’s focus on getting the concerns ironed out quickly so we can focus on bolstering these critical trade relationships. Then, let’s put those tariff tools to work, driving change with the trading partner that’s brushed off U.S. concerns for far too long – the European Union.”

“Exports are fundamental to the health of the U.S. dairy industry. One day’s worth of milk production out of every six is destined for international consumers and U.S. dairy sales to Mexico, Canada and China account for 51% of our total global exports. That’s a lot at stake,” said Krysta Harden, President and CEO of USDEC. “Dairy farmers and manufacturers are counting on a swift resolution to this impasse and urge a redoubling of efforts at the negotiating table to find a workable way forward that addresses U.S. national security concerns while also preserving export flows that are vital to supporting American farmers and workers. We’re eager to focus on working with the Administration on expanding global opportunities for American dairy products in ways that build on the existing base of sales to our trading partners.”