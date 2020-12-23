News & Resources

Dairy Market Report – December 2020

December 23, 2020

Dairy Market Report – Dec. 2020

Download
Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
The profile image of nmpf

We were #DFAProud to make community residents’ holiday dairy and bright with a donation of 1,000 gallons of #DFAMilk yesterday. Several of our Northeast area employees and family farm owners, along with @AmericanDairyNE, assisted with contactless drive-thru distribution. pic.twitter.com/UpC7Je3sHC Retweeted by National Milk Producers Federation 11 hours ago

© 2020 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.