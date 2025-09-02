CEO's Corner:

Dairy is Meeting the MAHA Moment

September 2, 2025

Few topics have gained as much discussion in agriculture in the second Trump administration as the Make America Healthy Again initiative, which this month sent its report on food and agriculture to the president. MAHA is many things, and for dairy it offers opportunities for policies that better align with what nutrition scientists and families already know — that dairy boosts public health and its consumption should be encouraged. But it could also be a double-edged sword for both farmers and consumers — which is why, as MAHA evolves, dairy needs to be ready to support good ideas and educate both policymakers and consumers in ways that benefit everyone it serves.

First: A little bit of a shakeup isn’t a bad thing. Dairy’s been in several decades-long battles that at this point can’t be explained by anything other than bureaucratic inertia. Some examples: Science supports the benefits of dairy at all fat levels, so why not whole milk in schools? Consumer transparency demands that plant-based beverages stop misleadingly using dairy terms to imply nutritional values they don’t have, so why can’t FDA enforce its own Standard of Identity for milk?

MAHA’s energy can break through some of these generations-old policy logjams. It also provides some tangible benefits to dairy consumers and the industry, such as:

Potential increased demand for whole-food dairy: MAHA’s emphasis on nutrient-dense “real” foods, including whole milk, could further raise demand for traditional dairy products. Fluid milk, yogurts, and butter are viewed as less processed than their alternatives. Those products are gaining market share — just look at cottage cheese and yogurt in the snack category. MAHA is part of this trend toward consumers shifting away from additive-laden options toward time-tested nutrition.

MAHA cuts through many of the weeds that have grown up around food policy. At the same time, cutting through bureaucratic weeds shouldn’t hamstring farmer efforts to control actual weeds — you know, the ones that require herbicides. And that’s where the double-edged sword comes in.

Education about innovation: As the MAHA discussion continues, agriculture and dairy will need to be very clear in communicating the value modern agriculture provides to U.S. and global consumers. Technology and innovation has made America the world’s agricultural leader — and giving up on any of it without a thorough conversation and understanding the implications of any actions is essential. The administration has pledged to listen to farmers — let’s take them up on that. It’s a conversation to welcome, not to worry about, because agriculture and dairy have a great story to tell.

And a final thing to remember:

Dairy as an industry doesn’t need to rely on any single policy movement to thrive. Every opportunity MAHA creates for dairy unfortunately will have knee-jerk detractors who will question the administration’s motives, its science, and the legitimacy of its actions, often to score cheap political points at the expense of consumers. It’s just the moment we’re living in. But dairy’s current $10 billion investment opportunity isn’t being driven by Washington headlines. It’s driven by American and global consumers who recognize how dairy helps them, regardless of their ideological orientation. Milk isn’t Democratic or Republican — it’s universal, as household data shows. That’s something to prize in 2025. It should stay that way.

Dairy will do well in any marketplace that’s based on facts, transparency and quality. From the smallest Amish dairies to complex family businesses with thousands of cows — all of which are necessary to make sure that demand is met and preferences are served — the commitment to providing a product that genuinely serves the public is palpable.

MAHA may help create promising opportunities for dairy. It’s one part of an exciting time for the industry. Proactively engaging with policy shifts, embracing positive changes and staying alert for new challenges will be crucial for the dairy industry to thrive in this evolving landscape. We’re ready to do so.

Gregg Doud

President & CEO, NMPF