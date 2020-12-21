Dairy is Defined by Giving This Unique Holiday Season

December 21, 2020

This year of COVID-19 has been difficult for dairy, just as it has for everyone else. But difficult times also bring out what’s best in people, and that’s certainly true among dairy farmers and the cooperatives they own. That cooperative spirit of serving others helps define dairy.

Examples of dairy doing good abound this year. This week’s Dairy Defined spotlights just some of the work done NMPF member cooperatives and their farmer-owners, each example highlighting the work dairy farmers do every day to serve others. The list– ranging from individual efforts to nationwide campaigns – is far from complete, of course. If you know of other stories that should be told, write us at info@nmpf.org with links and photos so we can add to this list!

Happy holidays. We look forward to being part of dairy’s continued commitment to improving lives in 2021.

READ IT HERE