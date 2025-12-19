Dairy Industry Praises Julie Callahan Confirmation as Chief Agricultural Negotiator

December 19, 2025

The National Milk Producers Federation, U.S. Dairy Export Council and the Consortium for Common Food Names commended the Senate confirmation of Dr. Julie Callahan to serve as Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

“Dr. Callahan will be an incredible Chief Agricultural Negotiator,” Gregg Doud, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, said. “This is a critical position for U.S. agriculture, and Dr. Callahan is the right person for the job. Her work to open new markets and opportunities for U.S. agricultural producers is second to none. U.S. dairy will be greatly served by her skilled hand and her commitment to delivering meaningful, lasting results.”

“Congratulations to Dr. Julie Callahan on her confirmation as Chief Agricultural Negotiator,” Krysta Harden, president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, said. “This is an important moment for American agriculture, and her leadership comes at exactly the right time. Dr. Callahan’s deep understanding of global markets and unwavering commitment to America’s farmers and food manufacturers will serve the country well. We look forward to working with her to expand market access, resolve long-standing trade barriers and champion U.S. dairy on the world stage.”

“Dr. Callahan’s confirmation as Chief Agricultural Negotiator marks a truly important moment for American agriculture and for U.S. leadership in global trade,” Jaime Castaneda, executive director of the Consortium for Common Food Names, said. “Few individuals combine the depth of expertise, diplomatic talent, and unshakable commitment to America’s producers that Dr. Callahan brings to this role. She has demonstrated herself as a champion for the rights of American producers to use the common food and beverage terms that global consumers have come to know and love. We look forward to joining her in the fight to preserve and grow global market opportunities for our farmers, ranchers and exporters for generations to come.”