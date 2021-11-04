Dairy Groups Applaud Major Climate-Smart Agricultural Initiatives Touted at COP26

November 4, 2021

The U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) and National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) applauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement this week that it has joined the Pathways to Dairy Net Zero initiative as a formal supporter. The dairy groups also welcomed this week’s formal launch of the Agriculture Innovation Mission (AIM) for Climate.

These global agriculture efforts align with the approach U.S. dairy is taking to reduce its environmental impact through its Net Zero Initiative, which aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and will help the U.S. dairy industry be an environmental solution now and in the future.

Pathways to Dairy Net Zero is a ground-breaking, multi-stakeholder initiative that aims to accelerate climate change action across the dairy sector. It is well-aligned with the U.S. dairy industry’s own Net Zero Initiative, launched last year, that reinforces its leadership within global agriculture as a source of climate solutions. AIM for Climate accelerates climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation over the next five years by embracing practical solutions identified through investments in research and pilot programs. This is very similar to dairy’s Net Zero approach.

To help demonstrate the U.S. dairy industry’s commitment to sustainability and ensure our farmers, processors and exporters are well represented in this important global forum, USDEC’s senior vice president for Sustainability and Multilateral Affairs, Nick Gardner, was on the ground in Glasgow for COP26 events.

“Dairy farmers are proud to be part of the U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative to do our part in driving toward a global climate solution,” said Jim Mulhern, president, and CEO of NMPF. “USDA’s formal support for the Pathways to Dairy Net Zero, which NMPF also supports, will help to further catalyze this global effort by dairy sectors and governments around the world to foster sustainable production practices. We commend USDA’s global leadership in charting an incentive-based approach to encouraging sustainably managed livestock systems that can help feed a growing global population while minimizing environmental impacts.”

“With the world’s lowest greenhouse gas footprint per gallon of milk, U.S. dairy leads the world in sustainability. Yet we’re also deeply committed to making further progress as we work together with others in the U.S. and around the world to create environmental solutions that make U.S. dairy ever more competitive globally,” said Krysta Harden, president and CEO of USDEC. “Working together and with a firm commitment to the positive role that innovation and productivity can play in the sustainability arena, we’ll be able to help create the sustainable future so important to us all.”