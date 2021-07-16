Dairy Farmers Welcome Ambassador Tai to Trade Forum Hosted by Rep. Kind

July 16, 2021

The U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) and the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) today commended Representative Ron Kind (D-WI) and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai for hosting a trade forum at a Wisconsin dairy farm. Several dairy farmers had the opportunity to voice their concerns and priorities for dairy exports with Ambassador Tai and highlight the impact of trade policy on American dairy producers.

USDEC and NMPF members participating in the event emphasized the need for greater market access for dairy products and the impediments trade barriers pose to greater international trade. At the event, dairy farmers belonging to NMPF and USDEC members Associated Milk Producers, Inc., Dairy Farmers of America, FarmFirst, and Organic Valley, among others, praised Congressman Kind for his leadership as he continues to encourage the Biden Administration to work toward greater opportunities in international markets. The event was hosted by Hamburg Hills Farm, an Organic Valley member located in Stoddard, Wisconsin.

“On behalf of dairy producers and their cooperatives, NMPF thanks Congressman Kind for his ongoing advocacy in securing trade opportunities for dairy farmers in Wisconsin and nationwide. We’re grateful that Ambassador Tai and hardworking USTR staff are pursuing a dispute settlement case to finally secure Canadian market access granted under USMCA,” said Jim Mulhern, President and CEO of NMPF. “We look forward to working with Ambassador Tai, Representative Kind, and their staff to reduce foreign trade barriers through country-to-country dialogues and new trade agreements.”

“Obtaining and expanding market share abroad is critical to U.S. dairy manufacturers and exporters. The global dairy industry is more competitive than ever, so we greatly appreciate Congressman Kind hosting Ambassador Tai on a dairy to provide tangible examples of why the U.S. dairy value chain depends on international trade,” said Krysta Harden, President and CEO of USDEC. “We’re thrilled the ambassador could visit the farm to see for herself how America’s dairy farmers are producing for the global marketplace. We appreciate both of their personal efforts to ensure Canada meets its tariff-rate quota obligations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).”