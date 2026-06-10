Dairy Farmers Urge Action on Labor, Other Issues at Congressional Fly-in

June 10, 2026

More than 80 NMPF board members and young dairy farmers met with about 100 congressional offices today in the organization’s annual fly-in, advocating on behalf of dairy on issues ranging from agricultural labor to the recent return of New World screwworm to the United States.

The fly-in came after NMPF’s June board meeting on Tuesday, which was highlighted by remarks from Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Vaden and Ambassador Julie Callahan providing perspective on the agriculture economy and trade landscape.

“We know what we need to do,” said NMPF President & CEO Gregg Doud in remarks before the fly-in. “We will push in every way we can to make things happen.”

Other action items NMPF members called for in their meeting included:

Passing a farm bill through the full Congress in 2026

Maintaining access to all types of milk in school meal programs

Passing the DAIRY PRIDE Act ensuring integrity in milk labeling

Urging lawmakers to tell the administration to strengthen dairy provisions while renewing the USMCA trade agreement.

NMPF also welcomed a new board member, Ted Vander Schaaf of Northwest Dairy Association/Darigold, and a new associate member, Illinois Farm Bureau.

The fly-in was organized by NMPF’s Young Cooperators program. The organization also held committee meetings as well as a workshop on Artificial Intelligence for co-op executives. NMPF leadership continues its meetings this week, discussing animal health and well-being along with other important industry topics.