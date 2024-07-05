Dairy Radio Now:

Dairy Farmers See Advances in USDA’s FMMO Plan, NMPF’s Bjerga Says

July 5, 2024

Dairy farmers have reasons to be pleased with the draft proposal for Federal Milk Marketing Order modernization, NMPF Executive Vice President Alan Bjerga said in an interview with Dairy Radio Now. That said, the process isn’t complete. Farmers still have a 60-day comment period and a final producer vote before any final proposal is implemented. NMPF is ready to lead, as it has throughout, Bjerga said.