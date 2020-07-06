Dairy Defined: USMCA’s Arrival a Reason to Celebrate – and Keep Working, NMPF’s Morris Says

July 6, 2020

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is in effect, boosting opportunities for dairy producers. But enforcement vigilance will be necessary to make sure the deal meets its potential, said Shawna Morris, vice president for trade at the National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council.

“Our work’s not done. This is not a victory party and on-to-the-next-thing,” Morris said in an NMPF podcast released today. “We have a lot of work cut out for us in enforcing those provisions the U.S. negotiated, especially with the Canadians.” To listen to the full discussion, click here. You can also find this and other NMPF podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and Google Play. Broadcast outlets may use the MP3 file. Please attribute information to NMPF.

