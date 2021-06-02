Dairy Defined Podcast Offers Sponsorship Opportunities

June 2, 2021

NMPF invites business and organizations to reach their customers and key audiences through sponsoring an episode of the Dairy Defined podcast. NMPF’s biweekly podcast is essential listening for dairy and the broader agriculture community. Guests on crucial dairy-related topics have included USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, the chairs of both the House and Senate agriculture committees, experts on key agricultural issues such as climate change, and more. Dairy Defined has even profiled an Olympic athlete training for the Tokyo games on a dairy farm.

The Dairy Defined podcast is available on all major listening platforms and online at www.nmpf.org. Since its launch in September 2019, its episodes have been downloaded over 25,000 times. Sponsorship will help significantly expand that reach and help build true partnerships with its listeners.

Sponsorship includes:

Exclusive sponsorship of an episode, including your organization’s name and logo in the episode description published online;

A 30-second advertisement scripted by the sponsor and read by the podcast host;

Recognition on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, with a minimum of one post per platform; and

$150 in social media advertising promoting each sponsored episode.

Click here to request more information.