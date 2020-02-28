News & Resources

Dairy Defined Podcast: NMPF’s Castaneda Surveys the Trade Landscape

February 28, 2020

ARLINGTON, Va. – Tangible gains from the USMCA trade agreement, as well as progress on “Phase One” trade deals with China and Japan, underscore dairy’s persistent efforts to open new opportunities in foreign markets, Jamie Castaneda, NMPF’s senior vice president for policy strategy and international trade, says in this week’s Dairy Defined Podcast.

“I challenge anyone out there that says dairy is dead, or dairy is down. We are consuming more dairy products today than ever,” said Castaneda, a two-decade veteran of dairy trade issues. But because U.S. production is greater than what’s needed to meet domestic demand, “it is absolutely critical for the future of this industry to have market opportunities overseas,” he said.

To listen to the full podcast, click here. You can also find the Dairy Defined podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,  SoundCloud and Google Play. Broadcast outlets may use the MP3 file below. Please attribute information to NMPF.

(Note: NMPF’s Dairy Defined podcast explores today’s dairy farms and industry using high-quality data and podcast-style interviews to explain current dairy issues and dispel myths.)

