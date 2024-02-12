CWT Assists with 895,000 Pounds of Dairy Product Export Sales

ARLINGTON, VA – Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) member cooperatives accepted eight offers of export assistance from CWT that helped them capture sales contracts for 853,000 pounds (390 MT) of American-type cheese and 42,000 pounds (19 MT) of whole milk powder. The product is going to customers in Asia, Central America, the Caribbean and Middle East-North Africa, and will be delivered from February through June 2024. CWT-assisted member cooperative year-to-date export sales total 16.5 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 6.9 million pounds of whole milk powder and 842,000 pounds of cream cheese. The products are going to 13 countries in four regions. These sales are the equivalent of 209.3 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. Over the last 12 months, CWT assisted sales are the equivalent of 914.6 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. Assisting CWT members through the Export Assistance program positively affects all U.S. dairy farmers and cooperatives by fostering the competitiveness of US dairy products in the global marketplace and helping member cooperatives gain and maintain world market share for U.S dairy products. As a result, the program has helped significantly expand the total demand for U.S. dairy products and the demand for U.S. farm milk that produces those products. The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT pays export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by required documentation.