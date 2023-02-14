CWT Assists with 6.7 million Pounds of Dairy Product Export Sales

ARLINGTON, VA – Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) member cooperatives accepted 23 offers of export assistance from CWT that helped them capture sales contracts for 1.4 million pounds (618 MT) of American-type cheese, 50,000 pounds (23 MT) of butter, 4.9 million pounds (2,230 MT) of whole milk powder and 333,000 pounds (151 MT) of cream cheese. The product is going to customers in Asia, Central America, the Caribbean, Middle East-North Africa, and South America, and will be delivered from February through August 2023.

CWT-assisted member cooperative year-to-date export sales total 8.3 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 50,000 pounds of butter (82% milk fat), 17.8 million pounds of whole milk powder, and 1.2 million pounds of cream cheese. The products are going to 15 countries in five regions. These sales are the equivalent of 216.8 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. Over the last 12 months, CWT-assisted sales are the equivalent of 1.154 billion pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.

Assisting CWT members through the Export Assistance program positively affects all U.S. dairy farmers and cooperatives by fostering the competitiveness of US dairy products in the global marketplace and helping member cooperatives gain and maintain world market share for U.S. dairy products. As a result, the program has helped significantly expand the total demand for U.S. dairy products and the demand for U.S. farm milk that produces those products.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT pays export assistance to the bidders only when the export and delivery of the product is verified by the required documentation.

The Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) Export Assistance program is funded by voluntary contributions from dairy cooperatives and individual dairy farmers. The money raised by their investment is being used to strengthen and stabilize dairy farmers’ milk prices and margins.