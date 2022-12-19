CWT Assists with 5.9 Million Pounds of Dairy Product Export Sales

December 19, 2022

Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) member cooperatives accepted 23 offers of export assistance from CWT that helped them capture sales contracts for 5.8 million pounds (2,600 MT) of American-type cheese and 37,000 pounds (17 MT) of cream cheese. The product is going to customers in Asia, Central America and Oceania, and will be delivered from December through June 2023.

CWT-assisted member cooperative year-to-date export sales total 99.1 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 657,000 pounds of butter (82% milkfat), 30.7 million pounds of whole milk powder and 8.8 million pounds of cream cheese. The products are going to 21 countries in six regions. These sales are the equivalent of 1.223 billion pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.

Assisting CWT members through the Export Assistance program positively affects all U.S. dairy farmers and cooperatives by fostering the competitiveness of US dairy products in the global marketplace and helping member cooperatives gain and maintain world market share for U.S dairy products. As a result, the program has helped significantly expand the total demand for U.S. dairy products and the demand for U.S. farm milk that produces those products.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT pays export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by required documentation.