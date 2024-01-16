CWT Assists with 10.4 Million Pounds of Dairy Product Export Sales

ARLINGTON, VA – Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) member cooperatives accepted 32 offers of export assistance from CWT that helped them capture sales contracts for 3.9 million pounds (1,800 MT) of American-type cheese, 6.2 million pounds (2,800 MT) of whole milk powder and 231,000 pounds (100 MT) of cream cheese. The product is going to customers in Asia, Central America, the Caribbean, Middle East-North Africa and South America, and will be delivered from January through July 2024. CWT-assisted member cooperative year-to-date export sales total 3.9 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 6.2 million pounds of whole milk powder and 231,000 pounds of cream cheese. The products are going to seven countries in four regions. These sales are the equivalent of 83.6 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. Over the last 12 months, CWT assisted sales are the equivalent of 973.7 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. Assisting CWT members through the Export Assistance program positively affects all U.S. dairy farmers and cooperatives by fostering the competitiveness of US dairy products in the global marketplace and helping member cooperatives gain and maintain world market share for U.S dairy products. As a result, the program has helped significantly expand the total demand for U.S. dairy products and the demand for U.S. farm milk that produces those products. The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT pays export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by required documentation.