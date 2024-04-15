CWT Assists with 1.3 Million Pounds of Dairy Product Export Sales

ARLINGTON, VA – Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) member cooperatives accepted six offers of export assistance from CWT that helped them capture sales contracts for 1.2 million pounds (530 MT) of American-type cheese and 176,000 pounds (80 MT) of whole milk powder. The product is going to customers in Asia, Central America, the Caribbean and Middle East-North Africa, and will be delivered from April through June 2024. CWT-assisted member cooperative year-to-date export sales total 32 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 309,000 pounds of butter (82% milkfat), 617,000 pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 8.1 million pounds of whole milk powder and 3.1 million pounds of cream cheese. The products are going to 25 countries in five regions. These sales are the equivalent of 402.4 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. Assisting CWT members through the Export Assistance program positively affects all U.S. dairy farmers and cooperatives by fostering the competitiveness of US dairy products in the global marketplace and helping member cooperatives gain and maintain world market share for U.S dairy products. As a result, the program has helped significantly expand the total demand for U.S. dairy products and the demand for U.S. farm milk that produces those products. The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT pays export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by required documentation.