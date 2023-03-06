CWT Assists with 1.2 Million Pounds of Dairy Product Export Sales

ARLINGTON, VA – Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) member cooperatives accepted 14 offers of export assistance from CWT that helped them capture sales contracts for 181,000 pounds (82MT) of American-type cheese, 333,000 pounds (151MT) of butter and 679,000 pounds (308MT) of cream cheese. The product is going to customers in Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, and will be delivered from March through June 2023. CWT-assisted member cooperative year-to-date export sales total 10.9 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 383,000 pounds of butter (82% milkfat), 17.8 million pounds of whole milk powder and 2.0 million pounds of cream cheese. The products are going to 16 countries in five regions. These sales are the equivalent of 254.2 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. Over the last 12 months, CWT assisted sales are the equivalent of 1.04 billion pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. Assisting CWT members through the Export Assistance program positively affects all U.S. dairy farmers and cooperatives by fostering the competitiveness of US dairy products in the global marketplace and helping member cooperatives gain and maintain world market share for U.S. dairy products. As a result, the program has helped significantly expand the total demand for U.S. dairy products and the demand for U.S. farm milk that produces those products. The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT pays export assistance to the bidders only when the export and delivery of the product are verified by the required documentation. ### The Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) Export Assistance program is funded by voluntary contributions from dairy cooperatives and individual dairy farmers. The money raised by their investment is being used to strengthen and stabilize dairy farmers’ milk prices and margins.