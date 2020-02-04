CWT Assists Member Export Sales of Three Million Pounds in January

February 4, 2020

CWT assisted member cooperatives in securing 32 contracts resulting in sales of 1.3 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 328,489 pounds of butter, 661,387 pounds of whole milk powder and 644,852 pounds of cream cheese. The product is going to 25 customers in Asia, Central America, the Middle East, Oceania and South America. The product will be shipped during the months of January through April 2020.

These transactions will move the equivalent of 29.4 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis overseas. This is in addition to the milk equivalent 110 million pounds of products CWT assisted members to sell in 2019 that will be shipped in 2020.

Assisting CWT member cooperatives to gain and maintain world market share through the Export Assistance program, in the long-term expands the demand for U.S. dairy products and the U.S. farm milk that produces them. This, in turn, positively impacts all U.S. dairy farmers by strengthening and maintaining the value of dairy products that directly impact their milk price.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.

All cooperatives and dairy farmers are encouraged to add their support to this important program. Membership forms are available at http://www.cwt.coop/membership.